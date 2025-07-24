Partial Nudity❗️South Park makes a Trump "PSA" spoof - NSFW - clip 1

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
South Park makes a Trump "PSA" - NSFW

South Park Targets Trump and Paramount in Season 27 Premiere

South Park launched its 27th season with a direct attack on Donald Trump and its new parent company, Paramount—just 24 hours after finalizing a $1.5 billion deal with the network.

The episode, titled Sermon on the Mount, includes a depiction of Trump in bed with Satan, references his lawsuit against Paramount, mocks the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and comments on "wokeness" and his criticism of Canada.

Trump is uniquely portrayed using a real photo of his face on an animated body. A prominent scene also features a deepfake-style, hyper-realistic nude Trump wandering through a desert. The episode repeatedly mocks the size of his genitalia.

More info about this, premiere last night on 'South Park'.

The popular animated show “South Park” came gunning for President Donald Trump in the premiere of its 27th season on Wednesday night.

The episode depicted Trump in bed with Satan and tackled the president’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan tells Trump at one point in the episode.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025/7/24/2334951/-Holy-crap-dude-you-need-to-watch-this-Trump-PSA-from-South-Park

