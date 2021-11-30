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Ep. 22 What is happening to red blood cells, throat chakra, blue iodine, AI bacteria, thyroid...
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63 views • November 30, 2021
The latest updates as of 10/25/21 regarding what is happening with this plandemic of mixing iron crystalline technology and clay. We are the organic clay and the AI tech is the iron. I share some of my findings on what transmissions are being sent out, what they are targeting in our bodies, the red blood cells vs. oxygen and iron...iron oxide vs. magnetite and ferrofluid, and more. What can we do about it to protect ourselves?
To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
To join my clearing session go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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