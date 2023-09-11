Create New Account
IS GEOENGINEERING MAKING FOREST FIRES WORSE? - The HighWire with Del Bigtree
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

Dane Wigington, lead researcher for GeoEngineering Watch, helps bring attention to weather modification as out of control forest fires dominate the news cycles while the billionaires of the world have embraced disaster capitalism.

#WeatherModification #GeoEngineeringWatch #ClimateChange

geoengineeringweather warfarenwonew world orderdane wigingtonforest firesglobalist crime syndicate

