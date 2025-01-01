BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Starting 2025 with a Big Bang
Depop
Depop
122 views • 4 months ago

In which I describe that I am going to the Vatican to take Pope Francis and President Biden to task when they meet on the 10th of January and to give the existing system a last kick in the head.  And in which I explain my actions and methodology.  Those who want to donate money for my Vatican action can do so at any of the following: 

Revolut

https://revolut.me/kgalalae

PayPal

https://www.paypal.me/KevinGalalae

Bank Europe:

Catalin Mugur Galalae
Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Agentia Promenada, Calea Floreasca 246B,
Bucharest, Romania
Code IBAN: RO59 RZBR 0000 0600 1992 4392        RON account
Code IBAN: RO31 RZBR 0000 0600 2067 1214        EURO account
Code BIC: RZBRROBU

Bank North America:

Kevin Galalae
63 Stanley Street, Ayr, Ontario, N0B 1E0, Canada
CIBC, Account number: 7590997
CIBC SWIFT CODE: CIBCCATT
CIBC Institution number: 010
Transit number: 03752

Keywords
president trumpvaticanpope francispresident bidensystem changeagent of changeforcing changeopen methods
