Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo called the fact that Chinese spy bases were being built in Cuba
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
913 Subscribers
Shop now
1 view
Published Friday

https://gettr.com/post/p2kwzp1ef98

06.29 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Miles Guo called the fact that Chinese spy bases were being built in Cuba.

郭文贵先生预测到了中共国正在古巴建立间谍基地这一事实。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@jeremyherrell @mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket