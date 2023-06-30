https://gettr.com/post/p2kwzp1ef98
06.29 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
Miles Guo called the fact that Chinese spy bases were being built in Cuba.
郭文贵先生预测到了中共国正在古巴建立间谍基地这一事实。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.