Summary：11/09/2022 Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Melannie Joly warns Canadian firms about the geopolitical risks of doing business in and with China. She said:” We will challenge China when we ought to,and we will cooperate with China when we must.” She also added that deepening the understanding of China will be a focus of Canadian diplomatic efforts.
