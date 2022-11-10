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https://gnews.org/articles/516240
Summary：11/09/2022 Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Melannie Joly warns Canadian firms about the geopolitical risks of doing business in and with China. She said:” We will challenge China when we ought to,and we will cooperate with China when we must.” She also added that deepening the understanding of China will be a focus of Canadian diplomatic efforts.