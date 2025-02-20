Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Becoming More Like The People We're Supposed To Be.

Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) - https://cmcsmen.net

March 2nd 2025

Eighth Sunday in Ordinary Time





Topic: Becoming More Like The People We're Supposed To Be.





Year C, Luke 6:39-45: From the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks.





Gospel

Luke 6:39-45

Jesus told his disciples a parable,

“Can a blind person guide a blind person?

Will not both fall into a pit?

No disciple is superior to the teacher;

but when fully trained,

every disciple will be like his teacher.

Why do you notice the splinter in your brother’s eye,

but do not perceive the wooden beam in your own?

How can you say to your brother,

‘Brother, let me remove that splinter in your eye,’

when you do not even notice the wooden beam in your own eye?

You hypocrite! Remove the wooden beam from your eye first;

then you will see clearly

to remove the splinter in your brother’s eye.





“A good tree does not bear rotten fruit,

nor does a rotten tree bear good fruit.

For every tree is known by its own fruit.

For people do not pick figs from thornbushes,

nor do they gather grapes from brambles.

A good person out of the store of goodness in his heart produces good,

but an evil person out of a store of evil produces evil;

for from the fullness of the heart the mouth speaks.”





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/030225.cfm









**Summary of Gospel Luke 6:39-45**

> Jesus teaches his disciples a parable about the importance of self-awareness and humility. He warns against hypocrisy by pointing out that one cannot help others with their flaws when they have not addressed their own. The parable also emphasizes that a person's character is revealed by their actions, and that good or evil behavior comes from within.









**Message**

The Gospel passage from St. Luke (6:39-45) remains a timely reminder of the importance of self-reflection and personal growth. These words of Christ, spoken centuries ago, continue to resonate with us today, offering guidance on how to cultivate a more authentic and compassionate Christian community.





Unfortunately, it is a common phenomenon for individuals to focus on the shortcomings of others while neglecting their own flaws. This tendency to criticize and judge others can be particularly prevalent within the Christian community, where individuals may feel compelled to correct the perceived errors of others while overlooking their own shortcomings.





However, Christ's intention in sharing these words was not to condemn, but to encourage his listeners to examine their own hearts and minds. By acknowledging our own flaws and weaknesses, we can begin to cultivate a more humble and compassionate approach to our relationships with others.





The Church has selected this passage for us today to emphasize the importance of self-reflection and personal growth. By turning our critical gaze inward, we can work towards becoming more Christian and more charitable towards our neighbors. This process will not occur overnight, but rather through a gradual and imperceptible transformation, guided by God's grace.

