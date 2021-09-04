MEDICAL COINTELPRO: RADIOLOGY TECHNICIAN MALICIOUSLY PLACED ME IN MRI MACHINE WITHOUT EAR PLUGS

Bryan TewSkype 1-334-230-****My name is Bryan Tew and I am an American national seeking asylum in Spain. I am a former U.S. Department of Defense Contractor with ITT Industries and with the Federal Emergency Management AgencyI seek asylum and humanitarian protection from American government contractorsI am being attacked with stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves. I have been violently attacked by government informants turned into provocateurs and am severely injured.American government contractors engaging in global campaign of violence, harassment, intimidation and deception & manipulation to discredit me using law enforcement agencies to do their dirty work in a bogus investigation against me for twenty-three (24) years with no intention of ever arresting me:I am severely injured from paralytic right shoulder injury, dislocated left shoulder, increased spinal damage, fractured ankle trauma nerve damage to ears and other internal organs and other injuries sustained from violent attacks by organized stalking in Spain:I need emergency medical treatment which I have been unable to get in Spain despite repeated attempts pleading for help at hospitals and clinics.Please let me know if you can help me. I also have WhatsAppThe CIA DoD perpetrators Cognitive Researchers are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic low frequency waves to interfere with your memory and thought process. Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) theywill begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own.If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory and thought process while these suggestions (injectedimpulses) are being provided ­ the interference is triggered and can be activated at will by the attackers.Once they see what you respond to emotionally, or intellectually, they will fabricate 'conversational' or 'situational' scenarios (Street Theater) based on events or topics they know will capture your attention.What they do is a game of deception and manipulation, nothing more. Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not acknowledge anything the system interrogates you about as truth. The system will take random bits of anything it captures through your senses and fabricate stories which they will use to harass and interrogate you with no intention other than to distract and torture you into submission [to the system's influence].Bryan Tew