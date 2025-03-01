BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Not the best way to schedule another meeting in the White House
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
303 views • 2 months ago

Not sure if this is the best way to schedule another meeting in the White House, but hey, you do you.

Adding: 

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the President's Office revealed that Zelensky never intended, or rather, couldn’t sign the agreement on rare earth minerals. Because of this, he intentionally escalated tensions with Trump. According to a secret agreement, all Ukrainian resources (ports, gas transit system, nuclear power plants, underground gas storage) were handed over to Britain, which is why the President's Office had to maneuver. When the Trump Administration demanded a full-fledged agreement with drafts and deadlines, we were forced into a confrontation.

Adding: 

Kiev Attempts to Strike Turkish Stream Gas Station Amid Zelensky's Washington Visit

On the night of February 28, as Zelensky visited Washington, Kiev attempted to attack a station responsible for supplying gas via the "Turkish Stream," according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Three Ukrainian drones were intercepted at a safe distance from the compressor station, which continues to operate normally. The Ministry of Defense also reminded that this was not the first such attempt, as Kiev had previously targeted Russian infrastructure twice — on January 11, attacking the "Russian" station, and on February 17, striking the Caspian Pipeline Consortium facility in Kropotkin.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy