Not sure if this is the best way to schedule another meeting in the White House, but hey, you do you.

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the President's Office revealed that Zelensky never intended, or rather, couldn’t sign the agreement on rare earth minerals. Because of this, he intentionally escalated tensions with Trump. According to a secret agreement, all Ukrainian resources (ports, gas transit system, nuclear power plants, underground gas storage) were handed over to Britain, which is why the President's Office had to maneuver. When the Trump Administration demanded a full-fledged agreement with drafts and deadlines, we were forced into a confrontation.

Kiev Attempts to Strike Turkish Stream Gas Station Amid Zelensky's Washington Visit

On the night of February 28, as Zelensky visited Washington, Kiev attempted to attack a station responsible for supplying gas via the "Turkish Stream," according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Three Ukrainian drones were intercepted at a safe distance from the compressor station, which continues to operate normally. The Ministry of Defense also reminded that this was not the first such attempt, as Kiev had previously targeted Russian infrastructure twice — on January 11, attacking the "Russian" station, and on February 17, striking the Caspian Pipeline Consortium facility in Kropotkin.