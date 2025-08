Richard Feynman "Tiny Machines" Nanotechnology Lecture - aka "There's Plenty of Room at the Bottom"

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

THE SALES PITCH THAT KICKED IT ALL OFF!

Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6wpa1k-417724184.html



Genetic switches and circuits based on nucleic acids DNA and RNA molecules – can be used to rationally design molecular switches and circuits that can be used for molecular computation or communication in the context of synthetic and also live cells https://rumble.com/v6x5ec0-418476240.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v



21 cfr 50.22 ~ The FDA has effectively claimed authority over your body, as if it were its property, granting public & private entities the right to conduct clinical investigations on you without your knowledge. https://rumble.com/v6wadcw-417028640.html

21 cfr 50.22 https://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&oq=21+cfr+50.22&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggAEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg70gEHNjczajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8



Passed Senate (09/29/2022)

FDA Modernization Act 2.0 https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002



BROADBAND WIERLESS NETWORKING LAB:

Nano-Scale and Molecular Communication

Sensor Networks

Wireless and Cellular Systems

Cognitive Radio Networks

Wired Networks

Satellite Networks

https://ianakyildiz.com/bwn/IFA/publications-categorized.html



SCHOLARSHIP REPORT

ELECTRICAL AND

COMPUTER

ENGINEERING https://ece.northeastern.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/pdfs/scholarshipreports/2020_ECE_ISSUU.pdf?s=03

What Is The Internet Of Nano Things Market Size 2025 And Growth Rate? https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-nano-things-global-market-report



A recent development in vaccine technology involves a biologically inspired and protein-based bio-cyber interface for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=vaccine+Biocyber+interface+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6045a63a72f4d13b9f795



