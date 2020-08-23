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5G Deployment Map - Is It In Your Town?
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337 views • August 23, 2020
So in my curious nature I wanted to know exactly where 5G is deployed so far. Is it in your town?
Find out here:
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
Check out my new site!!!
https://millennialmikey.com
Check out Joe Imbriano's YouTube Channels for more info on 5G
The Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA
WIKI JOE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt0Pq-n1ANsHCbIUnKU6hpw
Find out here:
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
Check out my new site!!!
https://millennialmikey.com
Check out Joe Imbriano's YouTube Channels for more info on 5G
The Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVt3STOc1XNEWOIWYW0UKaA
WIKI JOE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt0Pq-n1ANsHCbIUnKU6hpw
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