Mark Levin RANT | January 6th Committee of Stooges

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Mark has a message for Kevin McCarthy. Tell that Stalinist January 6th committee to preserve all their records — texts, emails, and phone — because after the Republicans take back the House in November, we’re coming after Nancy Pelosi and her farcical committee of stooges.