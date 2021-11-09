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"Blood To Drink" - Exposure of Wickedness In America
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857 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Normally I briefly describe what each word is about. However the Lord gave me Psalm 81:9-10 to put here:
There shall be no foreign god among you;
Nor shall you worship any foreign god.
I am the Lord your God,
Who brought you out of the land of Egypt;
Open your mouth wide, and I will fill it.
This Scripture is an appeal for repentance and to turn away from idolatry. Please do not be fooled that only other religions worship idols, many in Christianity today worship their own opinions or their political party's promises. God told me to say this: Open the mouth wide means CRY LOUDLY TO ME, AND I WILL FILL YOU WITH THE PRAYERS YOU OUGHT TO PRAY. He also said that each one who cries and repents, cries and intercedes with their whole heart, that one will receive mercy for themselves and who they cry for.
May we take these things seriously. This is a strong video because God came to me STRONGLY! So strongly must we hear not only what He says to America, but to all the nations. Repent of all sins and walk holy and blameless before the Lord. Share this information please. Read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Normally I briefly describe what each word is about. However the Lord gave me Psalm 81:9-10 to put here:
There shall be no foreign god among you;
Nor shall you worship any foreign god.
I am the Lord your God,
Who brought you out of the land of Egypt;
Open your mouth wide, and I will fill it.
This Scripture is an appeal for repentance and to turn away from idolatry. Please do not be fooled that only other religions worship idols, many in Christianity today worship their own opinions or their political party's promises. God told me to say this: Open the mouth wide means CRY LOUDLY TO ME, AND I WILL FILL YOU WITH THE PRAYERS YOU OUGHT TO PRAY. He also said that each one who cries and repents, cries and intercedes with their whole heart, that one will receive mercy for themselves and who they cry for.
May we take these things seriously. This is a strong video because God came to me STRONGLY! So strongly must we hear not only what He says to America, but to all the nations. Repent of all sins and walk holy and blameless before the Lord. Share this information please. Read the full prophecy here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/29/4150/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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