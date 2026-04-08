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Menopause and Hormone Therapy - Intentional Health for Women - 2/11/2025
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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Garrett GQ Query: You have created, like, an entire line for menopause.

Chris Shade, PhD: Yeah, that's probably my favorite long story and development. The amount of help you can give to a woman going through peri and menopause is astronomical, because it happens to everybody. It's bigger than anything that you can really do for guys. I mean, you go through andropause and you just slowly lose your testosterone signaling and stuff, but it's nothing like the jarring impact of life change that peri and menopause bring to a woman, when the hormones go down, so many different functions go down.



2/11/2025 - Feeling Off? Your Hormones Might Be to Blame! Here’s What You Can Do Today - Intentional Health for Women - Garrett GQ Query: https://youtu.be/G3NlLmRyhPk?si=oH3b2vnNMXlI058Y


This podcast centers on how profound loss and hardship can lead to clarity and transformation, as illustrated through a conversation with Dr. Chris Shade. After enduring major life upheavals—including divorce, losing his home in a fire, and severe mercury toxicity—he channeled those experiences into a deeper understanding of health, particularly how toxins impact the body. The discussion explores heavy metal detoxification, hormonal challenges like perimenopause and menopause, and how personal loss fueled his mission to help others achieve lasting vitality. Blending science with lived experience, the message speaks to anyone struggling with fatigue, anxiety, or imbalance, offering a path toward reclaiming health.

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healthnewssciencetruthwomenhormonesmenopausechris shadechristopher shade
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