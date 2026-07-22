How Close Are We to a Major Escalation? An interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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How quickly could today's conflicts spiral into something much larger? This discussion explores military escalation, intelligence, and the speed at which regional tensions could evolve into a broader global crisis. The stakes may be higher than most people realize.
#GlobalConflict #WorldEvents #Geopolitics #BreakingNews #Preparedness #MilitaryAnalysis
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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