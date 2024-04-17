Luciferase is in full operation!
According to this lady at the Health Conference. The airport knows if you've had the va<<ine or not due to not picking up a trace of said Luciferace...
Forget having a tracking device with you (phone). As you are now the tracking device.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.