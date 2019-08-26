(MIAC #224) Protect the Narrative at All Costs as New Grow Zones Emerge

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ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience. https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
#globalgrowzones #grandsolarminimum #climate #climaterevolution #cropyields
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DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Red and Orange Noctilucent clouds that are usually blue
•Arctic fires 2019
•Arctic temperatures 2019
•48% of US farmers expect below average yields for 2019
•Drawdown on global grain reserves
•Russian agricultural grow zones
•Centennial minimum in soar activity Russian crop losses early 1900’s
•Deflection of global food price rises
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org