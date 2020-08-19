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118 views • August 19, 2020
The Thread That Started It All: https://twitter.com/NickHintonn/statu...
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📝 WRITER: NICK HINTON 📝
Nick Hinton’s work has inspired hundreds of thousands of readers around the world. Because of these films, he is now inspiring you, the viewers!
Donate to Nick Hinton via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/nickhintonn333
See his works here:
Author: https://twitter.com/NickHintonn
Nick Hinton's Works: https://threadreaderapp.com/user/Nick...
——————-
(Film Score) Venus Looking Glass:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5axkT...
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/futu...
Producers: Kathryn Peterson, David Manny, Jason Kill, Pine Creek, www.Autism-Unlocked.com, Torus Digital Cinema
Feel feee to support my work as I plan to release 1 film a week (sometimes more) and multiple podcast with guest each week:
Subscribe! (this helps A LOT)
Like (This does too)
Share (I'll seriously appreciate it)
PayPal - [email protected]
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
(If you can you can, thank you so much if you do tho)
Venmo: Eduardo-Alvear
SquareCash: EduardoAlvear
————————
📝 WRITER: NICK HINTON 📝
Nick Hinton’s work has inspired hundreds of thousands of readers around the world. Because of these films, he is now inspiring you, the viewers!
Donate to Nick Hinton via PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/nickhintonn333
See his works here:
Author: https://twitter.com/NickHintonn
Nick Hinton's Works: https://threadreaderapp.com/user/Nick...
——————-
(Film Score) Venus Looking Glass:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5axkT...
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/futu...
Producers: Kathryn Peterson, David Manny, Jason Kill, Pine Creek, www.Autism-Unlocked.com, Torus Digital Cinema
Feel feee to support my work as I plan to release 1 film a week (sometimes more) and multiple podcast with guest each week:
Subscribe! (this helps A LOT)
Like (This does too)
Share (I'll seriously appreciate it)
PayPal - [email protected]
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
(If you can you can, thank you so much if you do tho)
Venmo: Eduardo-Alvear
SquareCash: EduardoAlvear
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