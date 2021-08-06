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DeSantis Challenges Biden, Announces He Doesn’t “Want To Hear A Blip” From President
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21 views • August 06, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Joe Biden has been trying to deflect his own failures as a president by going after Republicans. This week, he has gone after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, again, because DeSantis is a successful Republican and Democrats see him as a threat in 2024.
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