UAE follows Zionist playbook in Washington - Gulf security expert Andreas Krieg says Abu Dhabi spent years studying & replicating the Israeli lobbying model to reshape its image & influence in the US

UAE follows Zionist playbook in Washington — analyst

Gulf security expert Andreas Krieg says Abu Dhabi spent years studying and replicating the Israeli lobbying model to reshape its image and influence in the US.

💬 “The Emirati model vis-à-vis Washington is one that's trying to emulate the Israel lobby.”

According to Krieg, the turning point came in 2006, when DP World was blocked from taking over US ports amid post-9/11 backlash — pushing the UAE to build networks, shape narratives, and leverage financial power in Washington.

💬 “They wanted to emerge… as a sort of exceptional Middle Eastern country.”

Over time, this strategy brought Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv closer together, grounded in a shared view of regional threats.

🔍 Both see “political Islam” and civil society as dangers, favoring “authoritarian stability” in the region.

📈 Krieg argues this alignment — suppressing grassroots movements under the banner of counterterrorism — ultimately culminated in the Abraham Accords.

☠️ From lobbying playbooks to regional politics — the same model, exported.

Adding:

UAE Ministry of Defense is reporting on another "missile and drone attack from Iran."

Adding, after above:

Iran's Joint Military Command warns of a "forceful response" if the United Arab Emirates takes any action against Iran's islands, ports, and coastlines.

The Joint Military Command of Iran (Khatam Al Anbiya) has also officially denied any involvement in any attack against the United Arab Emirates.

The statement asserts that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not conducted any missile or drone operations against the United Arab Emirates in recent days, and that, had any such action occurred, it would have been announced clearly and decisively.

Khatam Al Anbiya warns the United Arab Emirates that it must not become a haven for US and Zionist weaponry simply because it is an "Islamic" territory.

Iran has so far refrained from responding to UAE's propaganda and support for the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and Iran, solely for the safety and well-being of Muslim brothers and sisters in the country.