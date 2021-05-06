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UNBREAKING SCIENCE: Sheryl Attkisson & Dr. Jack: CDC’s false claims on Covid 19 vaccine efficacy. originally aired 02-21-21
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40 views • May 06, 2021
CDC's False Claims on Pfizer's COVID19 Vaccine Efficacy - Sharyl Attkisson
#UNBREAKING SCIENCE - Dr. Jack and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson discuss the story that Sharyl broke on Full Measure that Rep. Massie (KY) found that CDC was promoting the vaccination of people who had previously had COVID19 based on false claims that the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine was over 94% effective in those people, when there own data showed zero percent efficacy. Dr. Jack points out that the CDC data also shows very low efficacy in people in the study who were of Asian descent. The CDC had issued an erratum that simply repeats the incorrect claim.
The CDC's report:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6950e2.htm
The CDC's "Erratum"
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7004a5.htm...
Full Measure News Report
http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/cdc-investigation
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyk
#UNBREAKING SCIENCE - Dr. Jack and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson discuss the story that Sharyl broke on Full Measure that Rep. Massie (KY) found that CDC was promoting the vaccination of people who had previously had COVID19 based on false claims that the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine was over 94% effective in those people, when there own data showed zero percent efficacy. Dr. Jack points out that the CDC data also shows very low efficacy in people in the study who were of Asian descent. The CDC had issued an erratum that simply repeats the incorrect claim.
The CDC's report:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6950e2.htm
The CDC's "Erratum"
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7004a5.htm...
Full Measure News Report
http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/cdc-investigation
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyk
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