No Movie Will Be Playing

A lot of People have been asking Me about Judgement for a Born Again Christian. What kind of account will You have to give?





People believe Jesus will play a movie of your life and You will be totally embarrassed and everyone else will be watching and laughing at You?





People listen to me the Bible is very clear on this subject, Their will be no movie, every sin was handled at the cross.





Psalms 103:12 As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.





For a “Born Again Christian” sin is forgiven, finished, the price has been paid in full, never to be brought up again.



