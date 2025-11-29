BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Movie Will Be Playing
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 2 days ago

A lot of People have been asking Me about Judgement for a Born Again Christian. What kind of account will You have to give?


People believe Jesus will play a movie of your life and You will be totally embarrassed and everyone else will be watching and laughing at You?


People listen to me the Bible is very clear on this subject, Their will be no movie, every sin was handled at the cross.


Psalms 103:12 As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.


For a “Born Again Christian” sin is forgiven, finished, the price has been paid in full, never to be brought up again.


Keywords
trumpnewsmoviesurvivalmusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingsalsabugoutkaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy