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Harvesting human genome for aliens and demons to create chimeras "Genome Cyborg".. Just watch "Altered Beast" of PS2.
Remember to never do a covid-19 nasal swap, please do not even if it's not a brain jab, they'll send your genome to an unclean spirit to cling onto you even if you are not vaccinated.