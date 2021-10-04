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Around the world, more and more people are developing Parkinson's disease.
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154 views • October 04, 2021
Many of those affected have chosen a supposedly healthy life among orchards or vineyards in the countryside.
Is the disease related to the use of pesticides?
The number of Parkinson's sufferers has doubled since the 1990's. In Germany alone, about 400,000 people have it.
Heavily industrialized countries are particularly affected, as numerous chemicals find their way into the environment.
Is the disease related to the use of pesticides?
The number of Parkinson's sufferers has doubled since the 1990's. In Germany alone, about 400,000 people have it.
Heavily industrialized countries are particularly affected, as numerous chemicals find their way into the environment.
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