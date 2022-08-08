This vaccine can permanently damage heart, brain, blood vessels, nervous system, immune system

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The full 3:56 minute video of Robert Malone, MD, which was posted on Aug 2, 2022, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1ejeq7-dr.-robert-malone-statement.html
Robert Malone, MD warning parents about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Robert Malone, MD notes this vaccine can permanently damage the heart, brain, blood vessels, nervous system, immune system, and reproductive system.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News