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Βιντεο ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ - Leon Degrelle Ο ΗΓΕΤΗΣ-ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΗΣ της ΕΥΡΩΠΗΣ του ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟΥ
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85 views • January 24, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ *ΔΕΙΤΕ ΛΙΣΤΕΣ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ* για τον ΗΡΩΑ ΒΕΛΓΟ ΑΞΙΩΜΑΤΙΚΟ & ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΗ των ΣΣ ΛΕΟΝ ΝΤΕΓΚΡΕΛ που ΠΟΛΕΜΗΣΕ με την ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ για την ΣΩΤΗΡΙΑ της ΕΥΡΩΠΗΣ απο τον ΕΒΡΑΙΟΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟ & την ΡΩΣΙΚΗ ΣΤΑΛΙΝΙΚΗ ΚΤΗΝΩΔΙΑ.Σωθηκε απο τον πολεμο & εζησε στην ΙΣΠΑΝΙΑ του ΦΡΑΝΚΟ μεχρι τον θανατο του ΠΙΣΤΟΣ στην ΙΔΕΑ του.
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