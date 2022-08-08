Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Insights on Motivation and Complacency

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VA #99 Divine Insights on Motivation and Complacency
Description: Divine Insights on Motivation and Complacency
Everyone appreciates the need for motivation, but much less is understood about complacency. Why do we become complacent? Are we being manipulated? Is complacency hard to overcome because it serves a purpose? What are the hidden costs of complacency? Can hope provide motivation, and where can we find it? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, we have an important update with Creator’s perspective on motivation and complacency. Creator explains what we can do to overcome inner weakness and thrive instead. Join us to learn how!
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