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ITALY KNOWS COVID-19 IS A HOAX: POLITICIAN SCREAMS - STOP LYING---I HAVE THE TRUE NUMBERS (VIDEO)
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33 views • May 12, 2020
Politician in Italy is screaming at the fellow scumbag politicians, that the pandemic is a HOAX, that it is no more dangerous than the annual Flu season, "I HAVE THE TRUE NUMBERS." Italy is just like the rest of the world governments, they have been pushing a False Flag event since the very beginning. If nothing else, this proves once and for all that nearly all world government puppet politicians SERVE THE SAME MASTER(S).
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5440938/1c8cdb
THE FLAT-EARTH CONSPIRACY - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3675958/3c6284
Eric Dubay at The Atlantean Conspiracy
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/
Eric Dubay at Word Press
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5440938/1c8cdb
THE FLAT-EARTH CONSPIRACY - ERIC DUBAY (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3675958/3c6284
Eric Dubay at The Atlantean Conspiracy
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/
Eric Dubay at Word Press
https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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