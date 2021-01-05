© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Escape from Hell – Yeonmi Park Describes her Life under Communism
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
2066 views • January 05, 2021
Yeonmi Park, interviewed by Patrick Bet-David, tells her gripping story of starvation in North Korea, being sold as a sex slave in China, escape to America, and persecution of her family and friends in North Korea to stop her from telling this story. Although she knows she is at the top of a hit list to kill her, she says she will never stop telling the truth. Her story gives us a visceral glimpse of the mental and emotional numbing that collectivists have planned for America. In the process of deprogramming herself from the doublespeak of the North Korean regime, she read George Orwell’s Animal Farm and 1984, and that was what opened her eyes to the truth. You will not soon forget this message. 2020 Aug 21 – Source: Valuetainment https://youtu.be/za34H-dT8I0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.