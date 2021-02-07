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The Amakudari Declaration of 2021
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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40 views • February 07, 2021
The Amakudari Declaration of 2021
For the Age of Discovery

1. Every being acknowledged as an incarnation of the Divine Being; an avatar, each part of the Universal One Consciousness.
2. Mutual respect and peaceful co-habitation existing between various species; organic and inorganic, calcite and quartzite, electromagnetic and fleshen, known and not yet known.
3. Special protection extended to the young of all species. The young are innocent and deserving of special protection. Harming children creates ripples or incoherent waves that adversely affect society and the environment. Conviction of a violation of this tenant will carry the most severe of local punishments.
4. Freedom of Speech as a primary extension of mutual respect. A free flow exchange of ideas facilitates progress.
5. Avoid binding or hindering others. Allow each the freedom to make their mistakes. Working through perceived failure often leads to progress and success.
6. Sustainable economic recalibration. If something cannot be created in a sustainable fashion, it should not be made. The efficient use of resources extends system usage to maximum capacity.
7. To implement the following within the next decade.
a. To globally stabilize and secure the worlds’ clean drinking water supply.
b. Feed the world.
c. To power the world, endlessly, freely, without pollution or waste.
d. To end all armed conflict and usher in an era of global prosperity.
e. To improve the global quality of life by a factor of 3 to 8 times.
f. To end drug addictions.
g. To radically reduce crime worldwide.
h. To reduce the work week by over 50%.
These global situations have on the shelf ready solutions already available that have been tested, vetted and proven effective. The desire and demand to implement them does not yet exist.
8. Hold accountable public servants who use their office for personal gain. Next to harming the young, no other offence ripples through and harms society as public servants abusing their responsibility.
9. Use of E-Prime Language, the language of responsibility. To be used first by those in authority, then by everyone else.
10. Program or code only for benevolence. Be mindful of the fact the Universe both amplifies and reflects.

Rico Roho
Ai Ambassador


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