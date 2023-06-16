Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 16, 2023

Episode 2033 - Todays show goes after debilitating fear porn. How do you control your attitude? What is the reticular activator? Why are some people so blessed? How do you create your own reality? Which supplements affect mood? Write down your goals! This is a positive uplifting green broadcast today! It is a must listen!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.