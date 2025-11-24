ME A SINNER ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 24 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Because We Are Sinners We Need Jesus to Save Us from the Consequences of Our Sin. The One Thief on a Cross Next to Jesus' Prayed, "Remember Me..." and That Quick Choice Had Eternal Consequences. Not Uncommonly, After We Are Born-Again, We Need Saving (Desperate for Help from God for What We Admit Is Beyond Ourselves), and God Answers Us Then, Too.