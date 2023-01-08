Create New Account
What's happened to his nose?
This is about the most chocking monkeypox cases so far. Popularity: 98,326 on Aug 18, 2022. A German man was told that the spot on his nose was a sunburn.  The spot began to turn black.  He shows what his nose looks like now. He soon found puss-filled sores all over his body which were particularly severe around his penis and his mouth as reported in the Medical Journal infection.  He was tested and given meds. After other tests they found he had Syphilis and HIV. The Syphilis went undetected so long that it developed into AIDS. Mirrored

hivsyphilismonkeypox

