What's happened to his nose?

This is about the most chocking monkeypox cases so far.
Popularity: 98,326 on Aug 18, 2022. A German man was told that the spot on his
nose was a sunburn. The spot began to
turn black. He shows what his nose looks
like now. He soon found puss-filled sores all over his body which were
particularly severe around his penis and his mouth as reported in the Medical
Journal infection. He was tested and
given meds. After other tests they found he had Syphilis and HIV. The Syphilis
went undetected so long that it developed into AIDS. Mirrored
