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One Church
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52 views • February 27, 2021
Jesus started a Church before ascending into Heaven. His Church exists today and has historically verifiable apostolic succession, so why do we have about 50,000 different churches today? Who has authority? We all agree on JIM DR (Jesus, Incarnation, Miracles, Death and Resurrection). There are over 20 references to One Body, one Church.
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