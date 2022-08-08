War on Farmers Leading to You Eating BUGS!

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The Deep State's war on farmers ends with people eating insects and weeds, as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum have made clear, explains The New American's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The UN has been peddling this agenda for a decade at least. Already, government-funded propagandists around the Western world are bombarding their populations with messaging encouraging the eating of bugs. The World Economic Forum is busy promoting it, too. And children's books are pushing this on children under the guise of saving the environment and stopping climate. However, there are some major dangers associated with this, including parasites, aside from the disgusting factor.