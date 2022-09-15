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Prophecy 113 Excerpts! YAHUSHUA Warns Unequally Yoked Spouses Their Betrayals "the martyred soaks the ground in North Korea, parts of Africa and red China...been betrayed time and again" (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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79 views • September 15, 2022

this is a mirrored video Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 113
Thus Saith YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH,
"Will You Allow ME to Divide What MY Hand Did Not Join Together?"
Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Received July 30, 2009
Released September 21, 2009 on Rosh Hashanah


Oh Abba YAHUVEH (YAHWEH) looks at marriages in which HIS children are yoked to the sons and daughters of satan and it is sin in HIS eyes! Abba YAHUVEH feels compassion for HE knows the pains you feel so submit unto HIM and allow HIM to unyoke you from that spouse which had been ordained from hell. Don't allow satan to mock you as he fills you with thoughts of death as you dwell in those marriages. HE loves you so allow YAHUVEH to provide you your soulmate ordained by HIS hands. It is dangerous to remain in unequally yoked marriages in these final days.


Please visit  

https://amightywind.com/home.html  

And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:​

https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred     

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: 

https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html   

Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video. You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: 

https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​ 

You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle! If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw   

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksC  

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva 

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme    

See all Prophecies here 

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html  




Keywords
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