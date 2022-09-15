Prophecy 113 Excerpts! YAHUSHUA Warns Unequally Yoked Spouses Their Betrayals "the martyred soaks the ground in North Korea, parts of Africa and red China...been betrayed time and again" (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 113

Thus Saith YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH,

"Will You Allow ME to Divide What MY Hand Did Not Join Together?"

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

Received July 30, 2009







Oh Abba YAHUVEH (YAHWEH) looks at marriages in which HIS children are yoked to the sons and daughters of satan and it is sin in HIS eyes! Abba YAHUVEH feels compassion for HE knows the pains you feel so submit unto HIM and allow HIM to unyoke you from that spouse which had been ordained from hell. Don't allow satan to mock you as he fills you with thoughts of death as you dwell in those marriages. HE loves you so allow YAHUVEH to provide you your soulmate ordained by HIS hands. It is dangerous to remain in unequally yoked marriages in these final days.



