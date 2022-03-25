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Carbon, from a Logger/Carpenter/Rancher Perspective- - - Making the Complicated Simple
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61 views • March 25, 2022
Carbon, friend or foe? How much carbon does a tree inhale? How much oxygen does a tree exhale relative to the amount of carbon it inhales? And finally, how much does a tree grow in the midst of those 2 happenings? 1 might guess 2 answer 3, but 1 might be right.
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