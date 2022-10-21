Create New Account
🇫🇷 An estimated 150,000 people protest against record inflation and government economic policies
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Russia Ukraine Updates


October 17, 2022


The protesters are demanding a freeze on electricity and food prices, with tear gas used against the demonstrators.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1obc2z--an-estimated-150000-people-protest-against-record-inflation-and-government.html

Keywords
current eventsprotesteconomygovernmentfrancedemonstratorstear gasfood priceseconomic policiesrecord inflation150000freeze prices

