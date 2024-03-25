Is 2024 Solar Eclipse God's Warning of Coming Judgment? What Do Elites Know? - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

Pastor JD addresses the often-used saying known as, “Do they know something we don’t?” by covering some surprising details concerning the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th. This update will only be shown in its uncensored entirety at https://www.jdfarag.org.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- WLKY News, Cities that will have a total solar eclipse in 2017 & 2024

https://www.wlky.com/article/cities-that-will-have-a-total-solar-eclipse-in-2017-and-2024/10378429

- eclipsewitness.com, Hebrew Alphabet/Signs

https://eclipsewitness.com/70-best-peculiarities

- Israel 365 News, Solar eclipse of Biblical proportions will transverse the continental United States

https://israel365news.com/386912/solar-eclipse-of-biblical-proportions-will-transverse-the-continental-united-states

- Britannica, Assyrian

https://www.britannica.com/science/eclipse/Assyrian

- greatamericaneclipse.com, 2024 Eclipse Flyover Video

https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/illinois-2024-eclipse

- visitcorpuschristi.com, 2024 Eclipse Countdown Timer

https://www.visitcorpuschristi.com/eclipse

- eclipse2024.org, Jonah, Texas

https://eclipse2024.org/eclipse-cities/city/39005.html

- eclipse2024.org, Rapture, Indiana

https://eclipse2024.org/eclipse-cities/city/124794.html

- Blazing Press, THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE OF 2024 WILL CROSS OVER 7 U.S.LOCATIONS NAMED “NINEVAH”

https://blazingpress.com/the-great-american-eclipse-of-2024-will-cross-over-7-u-s-locations-named-ninevah

- Britannica, New Madrid Seismic Zone

https://www.britannica.com/place/New-Madrid-Seismic-Zone

- Yahoo Finance, Oprah, Zuckerberg, Ellison: Billionaires Continue to Acquire Land in Hawaii - Here's The Extent of Their Holdings

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oprah-zuckerberg-ellison-billionaires-continue-155110078.html

- Hollywood Reporter, Billionaires’ Survivalist Bunkers Go Absolutely Bonkers With Fiery Moats and Water Cannons

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/bunkers-billionaires-survive-apocalypse-cost-features-1235822762

.

.

.

