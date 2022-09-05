Reawaken America New York Rochester Resistance Chicks & Sherwoods

Hope and Health

Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood are the founders of a successful medical practice that helps patients from around the world find the health they were created to enjoy. As bestselling authors, podcasters, movie producers, and media personalities, they founded Hope Dealers International to reach beyond their clinic and empower people to take control of their health.

https://sherwood.tv/



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Resistance Chicks

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