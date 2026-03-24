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Shocking! Iran Releases Footage of F-35 Air Defense Engagement! - Reports and footage claiming an F-35 was targeted by Iranian air defenses have sparked global debate over the future of stealth technology. Long considered nearly untouchable, the F-35 now faces questions about its vulnerability to advanced detection systems. As details remain unclear, this incident could signal a shift in modern air combat dynamics. What really happened in the skies over Iran? Watch the full video to find out.
01:04 - When the Phantom Is No Longer Invisible
03:22 - Heat Hunters vs. $100 Million Technology
05:23 - The Myth of Invisibility: The Cost of a System Failure
Sources: https://pastelink.net/c96fpz43
Mirrored - Military TV
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