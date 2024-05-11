Destruction of a 155-mm self-propelled gun "Bogdana", by Lancet in the area of the settlement of Borshchevaya, Kharkov region

Destruction of a 155-mm self-propelled gun "Bogdana" on a Tatra 815-7 (8x8) chassis with an armored cab by a loitering munition "Lancet" in the area of the settlement of Borshchevaya, Kharkov region (not far from the Russian border)

Source @R&U Videos





