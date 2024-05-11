Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destruction of a 155-mm self-propelled gun "Bogdana", by Lancet in the area of the settlement of Borshchevaya, Kharkov region
channel image
The Prisoner
9101 Subscribers
Shop now
145 views
Published 14 hours ago

Destruction of a 155-mm self-propelled gun "Bogdana" on a Tatra 815-7 (8x8) chassis with an armored cab by a loitering munition "Lancet" in the area of the settlement of Borshchevaya, Kharkov region (not far from the Russian border)

Source @R&U Videos


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
lancet155-mm self-propelled gunbogdana

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket