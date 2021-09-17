The Cashless Society: ANOTHER War on Privacy

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Just as "vaccine passports" are meant to control movement, so is a "cashless society" meant to control what your economic life and what you can purchase. Just as the arguments for "vaccine passports" make no logical sense, neither does having all of your money under government (or crony corporate) control make any economic sense. Don't miss today's Liberty Report!