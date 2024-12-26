BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FSB officers detained four Russian citizens who were planning terrorist attacks against high-ranking officials of the Russian Ministry of Defense
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
168 views • 4 months ago

FSB officers detained four Russian citizens who were planning terrorist attacks against high-ranking officials of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

One of the detainees said during interrogation that in 2020 he and his wife left for Ukraine, and after losing his job, the SMS employees began to threaten him with deportation. Then, according to him, the SBU came and recruited them.

He arrived in Moscow via Moldova and Georgia. Ukrainian agents coordinated it through his wife: she transmitted their instructions via messenger. The perpetrator of the terrorist attack was to plant an explosive device under the official car of one of the high-ranking leaders of the Ministry of Defense.


A Muscovite who passed on information about high-ranking Russian military personnel and their family members to Ukrainian special services was also detained.

Another detainee also planned to carry out a terrorist attack against a serviceman.

On December 23, at the request of an acquaintance living in Poland, he picked up an IED in an abandoned building in Lyubertsy. He enlisted the help of an acquaintance to deliver the “package,” but was detained by FSB officers.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
