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Why Do So Many People Trust "The News": How To Break The Spell: Dr.Mattias Desmet-Psychological Methods Used
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20 views • October 13, 2021
Psychologist Dr.Mattias Desmet shows exactly the methods used for MASS population hypnotism. It is similar yet is a VERY different and specialized form of psychology which has been used by ALL Totalitarianism Governments in the 20th centory. This is much more sophisticated than the methods the Romans and Egyptians used. . Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and others had vastly fine-tuned the methods, combined with the Mass Media T.V. is very powerful. The human race NEEDS to understand how our base tribal instincts are being used as a weapon COLLECTIVELY against humans. And ironically... it is often the most HIGHLY educated that fall victim to this collectivist disabling FEAR. I am including a link to a VERY excellent and in-depth article at substack.... This article will help ALL humans to understand WHY it is so difficult to open friends and family members eyes to the psychological weapons used by mass media (MSM) by Dr. Mattias Desmet:
https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/covid-totalitarianism-the-deification
https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/covid-totalitarianism-the-deification
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