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A seething mass of people. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. 13 Nov 2021.
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742 views • November 14, 2021
A seething mass of fed up people descend on parliament house in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia to demand freedom and end to the tyranny currently underway in the state of Victoria. And indeed, the whole country.
Aussies are finally waking up and taking the country back.
13 November 2021.
Aussies are finally waking up and taking the country back.
13 November 2021.
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