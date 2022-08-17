Why a Risk-Seeking Biohacker is an Antifragile Biohacker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amongst Biohackers there's a spectrum of risk tolerance. Similarly, Amongst Nootropics and performance enhancers there's a spectrum of risk profiles. Not all Nootropics are equally safe and benign.
Some Biohackers are VERY risk-averse, however, I'm more of a risk-seeking or Antifragile Biohacker. This is not just because I'm reckless and want to treat my neurobiology like an amusement park. I have some quite rational reasons for seeking risk.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned herehttps://www.limitlessmindset.com/Antifragile-Biohacker
Shop 🛒 RUPHARMA
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/RUPharma