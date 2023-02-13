One Is The Only Number

One
Is the lonliest number. A song from the sixties. A song about a lonely life is to be one. What is one?
One means I exist. One means life
actually. And to know what life is all
about we have to figure out where life originated. And there are two camps here. The man centered view and the God centered
view. All computer language is a series
of One’s and Zeros. That’s
interesting. If you don’t have one you
have zero. God is “one” according to the
Bible. He therefore is the ONE of all
things.
