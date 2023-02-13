One Is The Only Number

One Is the lonliest number. A song from the sixties. A song about a lonely life is to be one. What is one? One means I exist. One means life actually. And to know what life is all about we have to figure out where life originated. And there are two camps here. The man centered view and the God centered view. All computer language is a series of One’s and Zeros. That’s interesting. If you don’t have one you have zero. God is “one” according to the Bible. He therefore is the ONE of all things.

