Bessent heckled in Congress over Cuba sanctions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1348 followers
Follow
34 views • 2 days ago

Bessent roasted in Congress over Cuba sanctions

When he arrived at the Congress to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was confronted by protesters who called him out for the de facto economic warfare the US wages against Cuba. (yesterday)

Bessent's response essentially amounted to just treat them with smug contemptuous silence.

Apparently, the facts mentioned by the protesters – the deaths of Cuban children caused by the increase of US sanctions, for one – is not something a US Treasury secretary would lose any sleep over.

Adding:  THROWBACK: US document reveals strategy to cause hunger and desperation in Cuba

In April 1960, a memo from the US Department of State admitted an uncomfortable truth: the Cuban Revolution was too popular to overthrow. Most Cubans supported Fidel Castro, there was no effective opposition, and communist influence was spreading quickly.

The memo openly called for “denying money and supplies to Cuba, decrease monetary and real wages, to bring about hunger, desperation, and overthrow of government.”

Sixty-six years later, the strategy hasn’t changed—only the language around it has.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
