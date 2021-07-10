© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I HAVE THE DOORKNOCKERS SCRIPT
Follow
6
Share
Report
360 views • July 10, 2021
THIS IS THE SCRIPT THEY WILL BE USING WHEN THEY
COME KNOCKING TO PERSUADE YOU TO GET JABBED..
NOW WOULD SEEM LIKE A GOOD TIME TO GET A VERY BIG DOG???
COME KNOCKING TO PERSUADE YOU TO GET JABBED..
NOW WOULD SEEM LIKE A GOOD TIME TO GET A VERY BIG DOG???
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.